Manifestazione no vax Paris, the protest of the “convoys of freedom” blocks the center – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

Hundreds of cars stopped, tear gas, 7,200 policemen employed: the Champs Elyses and place de la Concorde blocked

Armored under the Arc de Triomphe and tear gas bombs fired by the police along the totally blocked Champs Elyses. Despite the deployment of 7,200 additional policemen and checks and stops on the motorway and secondary roads, i freedom convoys departed from all over France they managed to reach the center of Paris and block the symbolic area of ​​the revolt of the yellow vests. By mid-day the French police had stopped hundreds of cars and made over 300 fines, but the no vax protest continues to converge towards Paris, in the replica of the demonstrations that blocked the Canadian capital Ottawa and which still make it difficult to cross the border between the province Ontario and the United States. The prefect of Paris, Didier Lallement, had banned today’s demonstration and warned: anyone who blocks traffic risks up to two years in prison and a fine of 4,500 euros. But the ban motivated the no vax even more, who take the opportunity to fight against the vaccination pass – which is destined to be repealed in a few weeks – for resurrect the issues at the root of the yellow vest revolt that began in November 2018: the decline in purchasing power, the rise in fuel prices, too expensive energy bills, plus a general and overall antagonism towards the system (from the government to the mainstream media) plus a specific antipathy towards Emmanuel Macron – the president of the rich – called to resign or at least not to reappear for a second term in the elections of 10 and 24 April.