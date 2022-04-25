manifests itself through these symptoms

Chocolate intolerance manifests itself with very specific symptoms, as if it were a seasonal allergy, but let’s see them in detail.

The chocolate it is a food that comes from the processing of the seeds of the cocoa tree. Its origin is to be found in Mexico, but in a very short time it spread all over the world. Now very few manage to do without chocolate. It is part of our daily life and is inserted everywhere.

There are products of a thousand shapes made with chocolate, chocolate-based desserts, biscuits. If taken in the right quantities it is a product that can give benefits to our body. Of course, it contains a lot of sugars, so you should definitely not overdo it, otherwise the side effects will begin. However, there is a possibility that some people have developed a ‘intolerance to chocolate.

There are specific symptoms that warn us of this, but they are often confused with other ailments, such as, for example, seasonal allergy. Let’s see below in detail what symptoms can occur if you are intolerant to chocolate.

Chocolate intolerance: these are the symptoms

Chocolate, especially if dark, is able to give various benefits to our body. Contains antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress, improves mood, acts positively on the circulatory system and thus manages to protect the heart. It also acts on the nervous system by improving memory.

Having said that, however, not all people manage to eat it without problems. Some, perhaps without knowing it, may be intolerant. If so in symptoms that will manifest are the following:

headache

stuffy or runny nose

red spots on the skin

drop in blood pressure

sneezing

Due to the presence of phenylethylamine, the vascular tone could undergo variations and for this reason a series of sneezing occur and, consequently, a kind of rhinitis. As you can see, these symptoms are not directly attributable to an intolerance, especially of chocolate. A person may think they are cold, they have the classic seasonal allergy.

Of course, when you experience these symptoms it is always helpful to go to your doctor so that the cause can be investigated. If the cause is chocolate intolerance, it will be removed from the diet at first and then reintroduced, perhaps in small quantities. The nutritionist can show you the right way to go without necessarily giving it up.