“Manipulator and cold”: Ireland Baldwin was lapidary with Amber Heard and defended Johnny Depp

Ireland Baldwin shared a strong message on her social networks with which it reflects the position it has on the trial taking place in Virginia, United States, between Johnny Depp and Amber Heart. The actor’s daughter alec baldwin was blunt in his comment after seeing the reaction of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean upon hearing that his ex-wife recognized the domestic violence she used against him when they were married.

The 26-year-old is very aware of the litigation that has the international show business on edge, and echoed the actor’s reactions when heard his ex admit to the alleged abuse. Ireland also pointed out that there are men who live in this type of situation that is rarely talked about, and he wanted to see the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the sets of recording.

“The thing is, I know women who are exactly like that. They are manipulative and cold, and use their own femininity to play the victims and turn the world against men, because we live in a society where it’s cool to say that men are the worst, Y bla bla bla”, The young woman who is very active on her social networks was dispatched.

“Men can also be victims of abuse”, Ireland said. Then, she added a forceful position that she has on the protagonist of Aquaman and his desire for justice to be done at trial. “And this is a absolute disaster of being human. Amber Heart is a terrible person. I hope Johnny gets his reputation and life back from him,” stated emphatically. On the other hand, as many of the actor’s fans wish, he also spoke of his desire to see him again on the big screen. “I hope he is in 5 films of pirates”expressed in the midst of his desire to share a tweet from a person who mentioned the admission of domestic violence that Amber exerted against Depp.

The litigation for now will last six weeks and will continue to be carried out in the state of Virginia, where the newspaper is published. The Washington Post, the same where the actress published a column in which she spoke of the alleged domestic violence she suffered, although without giving the name of the actor. As of this edition, Depp decided to sue her for 50 million dollars for the damages suffered.

The trial has so far revealed several lurid details about the conflictive relationship that the then marriage had, whose gestures, words and styling are analyzed in detail by the fans of the two actors. Throughout the litigation, several people who corresponded to the couple’s environment have also given their testimony. For example, the last one was the forensic psychologist Shannon Curry, who treated Amber twice in December 2021 at the request of Depp’s defense.

According to the specialist, The two spent around 12 hours together during several sessions in which she carried out a detailed analysis of the actress’s psychological and mental health. In that sense, he stated that he was in a position to talk about the actress’s profile and explained that she suffered from “borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.” On the other hand, the psychologist also determined that the actress “is not going through her best moment” and that “People who suffer from borderline personality disorder feel “an inordinate fear of abandonment”.