Mank: Amanda Seyfried on Fincher’s accuracy | Cinema

Honestly, it was the hardest movie I’ve worked on. But I’m really excited. First of all, it is a project that was proposed to me like this, out of nowhere. Then I talked to David Fincher… and to do that I had to download Zoom, I didn’t even know what it was. We talked about the script for an hour and a half. I was pretty sure I was going to take the part, but it was all in his hands. I had no idea how I was going to play Marion Davies: on the other hand, she had a very pronounced accent. And then … how many takes! But working with David Fincher is a once in a lifetime experience that I absolutely wanted to do. We managed to finish shooting on February 21, just before the lockdown. Incredible. I was shooting three movies one after the other, they all melted in my head… I was going to Los Angeles over the weekend to rehearse with David Fincher and Gary Arliss and the whole cast. Then I went back to work on the other films, it was great. It will be a great movie. I did sequences with tons of people, we spent a whole week there. You have no idea how many takes we will have done, I think 200. I could be very wrong huh! But there were scenes where I didn’t even have lines that we were shooting for five days straight… and I was like, “Can’t I just relax a little?” No, because there were something like 9 or 10 angles and I was always on stage.

MANK: THE DETAILS OF THE FILM

There are still several months left until the release of, but we are already starting to talk about the intensity of the shooting of the film. The director is known for being very precise, and in an interview with Collider the actress(who plays the Hollywood legend) tells an emblematic anecdote:

Mank is the biopic of Herman Mankiewicz, a journalist who became a screenwriter known for collaborating with Orson Welles in Fourth Estate but also for having worked on films like The Wizard of Oz, The idol of crowds And Men prefer blondes. Gary Oldman will play the role of Herman Mankiewicz, Lily Collins will be the secretary Rita Alexander, Amanda Seyfried will play the role of actress Marion Davies while Tuppence Middleton will be Sara Mankiewicz, wife of the protagonist.

Fincher first developed the film’s story in 1997, based on a script by his father Jack Fincher, himself a journalist (who died in 2003). Producing will be Cean Chaffin and Doug Urbanski.

Fincher hasn’t directed a film since 2014 (Gone Girl). In the meantime, however, he has worked on series such as Mindhunter And Love, Death & Robots, both for Netflix.

The release of Mank should be scheduled for October on Netflix.