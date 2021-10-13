Mank, Amanda Seyfried reveals the scene that took 8 days of filming

In a recent interview with Collider, the talented and splendid Amanda Seyfried, which in Mank by David Fincher plays the role of the legendary Marion Davies, got to talk about the most difficult sequence shot for the branded masterpiece Netflix.

The actress said: “It took us four days and then another four days to complete a sequence as David wanted. So eight days total. I’m talking about the scene where Mank visits the set of the film that Marion is shooting“.

Mank focuses on the time when the screenwriter was working on what would become one of the masterpieces of cinema history, Fourth Estate (1941). Despite the constant discussions with the director Orson Welles and problems with alcohol, the screenplay of the film will be awarded an Oscar.

Herman J. Mankiewicz is played by Gary Oldman, while Tom Burke is Orson Welles. They are part of the cast, among others, too Lily Collins, Tom Pelphrey, Tuppence Middleton, Joseph Cross and Leven Rambin. Additionally Arliss Howard plays Louis B. Mayer and Charles Dance plays William Randolph Hearst.

Mank is the first film directed by David Fincher after Gone Girl, released in 2014. The screenplay for the film is written by father of the director, Jack Fincher, while the director of photography is Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter). The duration of the film is 2 hours and 11 minutes, a little less than other Fincher films such as Zodiac and The curious case of Benjamin Button.

We leave you to the review of Mank and our guide to the stars of David Fincher’s film.