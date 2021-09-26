Mank, Amanda Seyfried talks about the experience on the set: “I’m proud of myself”

Thanks to her portrayal of Marion Davies in Mank, Amanda Seyfried earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. On April 9th, with a virtual ceremony, the actress also received the Montecito Award at the 36th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

During the event Amanda Seyfried spoke at length about her career, retracing it from its beginnings (Mean Girl in 2004, Veronica Mars on TV) to the success of Mamma mia! with Meryl Streep, passing through the controversial Lovelace and focusing on the film by David Fincher, among the big favorites of the upcoming Oscar Night.

Amanda Seyfried expressed fond words towards Gary Oldman, with whom he had previously worked in Little Red Riding Hood: “We are quite similar to Mank and Marion. We are both very honest, we love to laugh and would do anything for a joke. We work in a similar way and don’t take ourselves too seriously. You really can feel that connection among our characters, also because the script is wonderful. “

Mank has received 12 Critics’ Choice Award nominations, and much of the credit goes to director David Fincher. “It was very interested in my opinions on the script and on the character of Marion “ continued the actress. “He really put me in a position to be his equal and to actively collaborate.”

Also for this Mank, in which for Ben Alffleck the contribution of Netflix is ​​fundamental, is a work of which Amanda Seyfried she is really satisfied, beyond the prizes. “I’m proud of myself, I’m really proud of it. I didn’t expect it and I would have been at peace with myself even without it, but they mean a lot to me.”