by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Mank

Village: USE

Year: 2020

Duration: 131 min.

Gender: biographical, dramatic

Direction: David Fincher

Film script: Jack Fincher

Production: Netflix

Distribution: Netflix

Photography: Erik Messerschmidt

Assembly: Kirk Baxter

Music: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Scenography: Donald Graham Burt

Costumes: Trish Summerville

Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, Joseph Cross, Jamie McShane, Toby Leonard Moore, Monika Gossmann, Charles Dance

The film garnered 10 nominations and won 2 Oscar awards, 6 nominations a Golden Globes, 6 nominations and won an ai BAFTA, 11 nominations and won 3 Satellite Awards, 12 nominations and won 2 Critics Choice Award, 1 candidacy a SAG Awards, 1 candidacy a Directors Guild, 1 candidacy a CDG Awards, 1 candidacy a Producers Guild, 1 prize won a AFI Awards, 1 candidacy a ADG Awards, 1 candidacy a NSFC Awards.. Directed by David Fincher, the film tells the story of the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz: brilliant author known for his ability to build witty and brilliant dialogues, but with a self-destructive trait that will lead him to alcoholism problems.iopic, ma is also the story of how Mankiewicz created the screenplay of “Fourth Estate “(1941). The engaging screenplay (Jack Fincher) it is strong in black and white, to emphasize camera movements and shots in full r styleetro ‘, cloaked in a poignant soundtrack (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross) and excellent photography (Erik Messerschmidt) . “Mank “(2020) si reveals an extraordinary portrait din the Hollywood of the 30s and 40s, produced by the streaming giant; based on a script written in the 90s, Fincher creates a splendid critical reconstruction of the complex cinema market.

Plot

Victorville, California, 1940. The screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, ( Gary Oldman) is currently ill due to an accident and takes refuge in the Mojave desert together with two assistants to work on a text commissioned from him by Orson Welles ( Tom Burke) .Mankiewicz (Mank), is inspired to compose in previous years, when he was often a guest of the tycoon William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance) and in the service of the head of the MGM : Louis Mayer (Arliss Howard) To inflate the events, the 1934 elections for the governor of the state.