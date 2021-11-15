Mann’s “Public Enemy” on TV tonight has the face of Johnny Depp

Of Johnny Depp he always said he was “beautiful and damned”, and director Michael Mann didn’t miss the opportunity when he proposed the part of the outlaw John Dillinger in Public enemy. The 2009 film will air tonight on Iris in prime time.

Biography joins the gangster story in Public enemy and a noir tint drips over everything. Michael Mann is in fact very good at reconstructing the story as if it had actually already been a film able to fascinate the viewers. We certainly cannot deny it: John Dillinger he was a man in his own way legendary, and his life full of twists worthy of the best thriller.

And let’s not forget, of course, the charm that distinguished it. We can say that the criminal was a real star of the time, and then the presentiment that Mann wanted to make his life even more spectacular becomes more and more concrete: to interpret him there is in fact a Johnny Depp at the top of his form, from always considered one of the greatest sex symbols in the world.

Some would say life imitates art, “Art imitates life”, and watching this film we can only smile thinking that this saying occurs more often than we think, especially if we think about the final scene. Without spoilers, we can say that Michael Mann has managed to make a homage to spectacular, metacinematographic and highly aesthetic cinema. All that remains is to watch the film to believe it!

Chiara Cozzi

Ph: ondacinema.it

