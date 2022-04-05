Manny Bañuelos among others cut to Triple A

The New York Yankees are propping up their team renewed course for the 2022 MLB season, in which there are many new faces and old acquaintances who have left to try new directions. for the managementr Aaron Boone, it has been difficult to form the roster for Opening Daymore than anything because of the large number of players who did well in spring trainingand apparently the pilot drew the scythe for the last time before the start of the campaign.

According to information from Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the Yankees have cut four players with MLB experience and sent them to Triple A, where they will start the regular season, with these apparently all being on the 40-man roster, so they could be called at any time, with those cut being pitchers Manny Bañuelos, Deivi García and Luis Gil, along with Venezuelan outfielder Ender Inciarte.

Among all, the Mexican Manny Bañuelos is the one who did the best during the preseason, throwing 6 clean innings in three outings, where he only allowed two hits and prescribed 7 chocolates. On the other hand, former top prospect Deivi Garcia didn’t do too bad either, posting a 1.80 ERA over 5 innings in Spring Training, allowing one earned run on three hits.

The other Dominican, Luis Gil, did not have the best preseason, since his ERA in Spring Training was 6.14, allowing 5 runs in 7.1 innings of work, where he also had 10 hits, while the Venezuelan Ender Inciarte did not stand out too much in the preseason, batting just .160 in 28 plate appearances with only four hits.