Manny Manuel cancels his concerts in Fajardo and San Germán

Due to the provisions included in the executive order related to the pandemic of the COVID-19 what will expire next Thursday, March 10, the concerts of the “Viva la vida” tour of the singer Manny Manuel, which were to be held in Fajardo on March 5 and next March 26 in San Germán, were cancelled. The order in force until Thursday allows a capacity of 75% in closed spaces. The decision to cancel these concerts was made before knowing that Governor Pedro Pierluisi would lift most of the restrictions related to the pandemic.

Accordingly, everyone who purchased tickets to these performances was notified directly and their money will be refunded. In addition, they will have the benefit of purchasing tickets, with a 20% discount, for the new concert ‘Manny Manuel: Eternal love tribute to Juan Gabriel, in tribute to mothers’, to be held on May 7 and 8 in the Center of Fine Arts of Caguas.

“We are very sorry not to be able to perform the shows in Fajardo and San Germán and we hope, in the near future, to be able to present ourselves in those wonderful cities and greet them personally. Meanwhile, as part of our thanks and support to those who have already bought their tickets for these shows, we decided to give them a 20% discount on the concerts in Caguas, on May 7 and 8, in a show that we have prepared with the same care and commitment that ‘Viva la vida’”, expressed the artist through written communication.

Manny Manuel added that during the tribute to Juan Gabriel, attendees will be able to enjoy a tribute to the “divo de Juárez”, as well as other surprises.

