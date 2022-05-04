Manny Manuel presents the ‘look’ that he will wear for his tribute to Juan Gabriel

Manny Manuel’s admiration for the legendary Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel awoke in his elementary school years, when the lyrics of songs like “Querida” and Hasta que te conocí slipped between the songs that were added to his favorite repertoire. Back then he intoned them with the naturalness of another fanatic.

But for the functions of this Saturday and Sunday, the commitment sees it differently. The demands, and paying attention to details, have been part of his interest in presenting a memorable show through “Manny Manuel: Eternal Love, Tribute to the repertoire of Juan Gabriel”.

“My interpretation will be with the soul,” the singer emphatically affirmed about the musical meeting that will take place at the Center for Fine Arts in Caguas. “Yolandita (Monge), Rocío Dúrcal, Juan Gabriel…, I always say that those were my first vocal teachers without realizing it, because I didn’t know that I had to take voice classes and, eventually, I discovered it. But today, when I think about it, they were the first vocal coaches, before I thought I was going to go up on stage to sing”, he reflected, and shared that performing this tribute concert to “Divo de Juárez” is, “the truth, a dream come true”.

The interpreter’s expressions were shared during a meeting to show us the outfits that he will wear as part of the show, creations by designer Reynaldo José, who has more than two decades in the fashion industry.

“He worked with me at the last concert ¡Viva la vida!. I loved it, his energy, his work, his responsibility, and that’s why I wanted to work with him again, “she stressed. For this occasion, she told him of her wish that the costumes be inspired by the presentation of the Mexican singer at the Palace of Fine Arts in his homeland, in 1990.

“His clothes in that show drove me crazy the way he presented himself, all that sumptuousness when dressing, that respect he gave the public in his clothing. So that’s what I wanted, to recreate, in a certain way to have a replica of what those three changes that she made in that concert were. We already have the change of the black bolero with gold, the second that we are going to go on stage with it. The white, with all rhinestones, full of great showiness”.

The pieces by Reynaldo José Design Studio, which took into account merging styles when dressing both interpreters, will also include a turquoise jacket with gray fringes. As part of the design, they feature sequins and mesh inlays. Brooches and appliqués with crystals and beads will complement outfits as decorative elements. In the footwear, a white pair, a gray one and a black one were chosen to highlight each outfit.

On the other hand, the musical direction of the musical evening in tribute to Juan Gabriel will be in charge of Luis Amed Irizarry. The experienced Aidita Encarnación has to her credit the vocal direction of the choir. “I am happy to have them in this part,” said the artist, and talked about how she has been preparing for this meeting.

“I am not going to imitate Juan Gabriel, for the record. I will continue to be myself, my essence, but singing his songs, which are challenging songs, are not easy, with a lot of lyrics, a lot of message. Juan Gabriel’s tessitura was extremely high, the ranks. Everything is molded to my person, but without losing that essence that Juan Gabriel had on stage, that magic, that sympathy, that charisma, trying to bring it a little to my person, that we are not going very far. I have the grace that the people love me, entertain me, sing my songs. The same, but thinking that we are going to bring Mexico a little to the stage of the Fine Arts of Caguas”, and he stressed that “my interpretation will be with the soul”.

Both presentations will serve to pay tribute to mothers on their weekend. As expected, her father, Lucy Santiago, will be her special guest. “I am going to entertain my mother from the time the sun rises until Monday arrives,” she advanced. “She will be with me all weekend. The richest thing is that she tells me ‘I don’t want to be up front’, she wants to be backstage with me because she says that she looks better and she enjoys it more”.

It does not detract from illusion

Last month a lawsuit was brought to light against him by producer Ricardo Cordero and his company Color Soul, requesting that Manny Manuel pay a lump sum of $1,126,000 for breach of contract and damages. The plaintiff refers, among other allegations, to a verbal agreement regarding the payment that would correspond to him for the production of the events in which the singer would appear.

“It is an energy that I do not want to attract at this important moment in my life, which is to bring Juan Gabriel on stage through this humble Orocoveño,” said Cruz Manuel Hernández Santiago, who chose to be sparse in his expressions.

“These are situations that are in the corresponding forum, of the lawyers, who know about laws. For the rest, I am too focused, too full of joy with what is going to happen this weekend at the Caguas Fine Arts Center and that is what I want to see, what I want to enjoy, what I want to savor, the things good, good energy, the rest is resolved in due time”, he said about the legal suit filed on April 10 before the Court of First Instance in Ponce.

Tickets available through Ticketera.