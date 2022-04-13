Manoah, Blue Jays dominate the Yankees
NEW YORK — George Springer responded to booing fans with a two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three brilliant defensive plays to beat the New York Yankees 3-0 on Monday night.
Alek Manoah (1-0) gave up one hit in six innings, Joey Gallo’s single to the opposite field with one out in the second inning, topping the six shutout innings with two-hit ball he recorded in his Bronx debut on may 27th.
The 24-year-old right-hander struck out seven and walked four walks, helping the Blue Jays extend their winning streak at Yankee Stadium to five games.
Springer continues to be the victim of jeers from fans for his participation with the Houston Astros in the 2017 postseason, accused by Major League Baseball of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.
The fans booed Springer at each of his at-bats, yet he was only one triple short of completing the cycle into his top spot in the batting order. Santiago Espinal, ninth in the order, had three singles for the Blue Jays.
After Espinal’s third-inning single, Springer sent a slider off Jameson Taillon (0-1) into the left-field stands for his second homer in two days.
For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Espinal 3-3, with 2 runs scored, and Teoscar Hernández 4-3; Cuban Lourdes Gurriel 4-1; and Mexican Alejandro Kirk, 4-0.
For the Yankees, Venezuelans Gleyber Torres 4-1 and Marwin González 1-0.