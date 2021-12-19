“Manolas already sold because unusable”

MILAN – A few minutes before the start of the match at San Siro between Milan and Naples, the sporting director of the Azzurri Cristiano Giuntoli clarified the Manolas operation, already sold to Olympiakos despite missing two days from the end of the first round and the official opening of the transfer market: “The boy has had a lot of problems in the last couple of months, we recovered him just for the game in Leicester, when he gave us a great hand in an important qualifying result. From that race he had an important flare-up and with our doctors we had already decided to wait until January, because he would not have made it. Then he went there, he found an agreement and even if we have to ratify it in January, we gave the ok, because he wouldn’t have played with us any more.“.