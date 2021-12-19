Sports

“Manolas already sold because unusable”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee39 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

MILAN – A few minutes before the start of the match at San Siro between Milan and Naples, the sporting director of the Azzurri Cristiano Giuntoli clarified the Manolas operation, already sold to Olympiakos despite missing two days from the end of the first round and the official opening of the transfer market: “The boy has had a lot of problems in the last couple of months, we recovered him just for the game in Leicester, when he gave us a great hand in an important qualifying result. From that race he had an important flare-up and with our doctors we had already decided to wait until January, because he would not have made it. Then he went there, he found an agreement and even if we have to ratify it in January, we gave the ok, because he wouldn’t have played with us any more.“.

On the Africa Cup

Clearly, the defender’s exit could correspond to a relative entrance, as underlined by Giuntoli himself: The transfer market is always an opportunity, we lack a right defensive center and we will try to seize some good opportunities that are right for us, then let’s see what will happen“. Then a comment on the possibility that the African Cup of Nations will be postponed: We are interested, we have 4 players who should go, but we think above all about the safety of the people, that everything is done with a criterion. Then if it does not dispute, we would be happy“.

Manolas in the Olympiacos headquarters: enthusiasm to the stars and fans in delirium

Watch the video

Manolas in the Olympiacos headquarters: enthusiasm to the stars and fans in delirium

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee39 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Milan didn’t deserve to lose against Atl. Madrid. On Diaz, Theo and Kessie …”

November 2, 2021

KTM: Fernandez accuses, Gardner returns to sender – Moto

November 19, 2021

Brocchi: “Happy not to have conceded a goal. The team creates a lot, but we need more cynicism”

3 weeks ago

“Seeing others celebrate is not my desire”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button