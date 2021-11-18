Manolas, can leave in January: a young profile as a substitute

Kostas Manolas, according to Tuttomercatoweb, is further and further away from Naples. The Azzurri would like to find accommodation for the Greek defender already during the January transfer market, also due to the very high salary he receives: the four million euros inherited from the exchange with Roma a few seasons ago, when he was valued about 36 million (21 plus the Amadou Diawara card). A very high figure considering he has only played four games so far in the league, overshadowed by the central pair Koulibaly-Rrahmani.

Who in his place?

However, it would be a cheaper issue than a technical one, given that Koulibaly will have to go to the Africa Cup and Juan Jesus alone cannot be enough for the rearguard. So if proposals arrive, especially at the end of January, Napoli will think about what to do with the Greek defender. Moreover, the idea is that any replacement must still have a sustainable engagement in order not to burden the club’s coffers, therefore a young profile that can complete the department and grow.

In summer no Olympiakos

He seemed ready to sign for the red and white, in August, with a five-year net worth 2 million, plus 7 that would go to the blue coffers. Situation that has not materialized, but it cannot be ruled out that there may not be a new assault for the player and that it could be successful.