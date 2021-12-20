Manolas explains the return to Olympiacos: “I wanted to return to Greece at the top, not at 34-35 years old”

“Olympiakos has always been in my heart. I have always had contact with the president. Olympiacos from the day I joined this team went deep into my heart.” Words and thoughts of Kostas Manolas, defender ofOlympiacos who left Napoli permanently last week to return to Greece. “I could not imagine that there would be so many people to welcome me, but this shows the love that the fans of the team have for me. It also shows the responsibility I have towards this world because the Olympiacos shirt is very heavy. won a championship and a cup with Olympiacos and did several things. But I can’t rest, I’m not 22 or 23 now. I’m 30 and I have more experience. I have to help in the locker room, to make the boys understand what Olympiacos jersey “.

Manolas then goes into the details of his decision: “It’s not a financial question. I wanted to go back now that I’m fine and not, maybe, at 34-35 to end my career. The best memory in Italy is linked to Roma, to the goal against Barcelona. In Naples I won a Cup”.

Finally, Manolas spoke of Atalanta, Olympiacos’ next opponent in the Europa League: “They are one of the strongest Italian teams, they play across the board. They have a completely different way of playing but we will not enter the field already doomed. In theory they are favorites but we play eleven against eleven, we will see who passes”, he said. said during the Greek broadcast ‘Super Bala live’.