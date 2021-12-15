Manolas in Greece: we discovered the truth!

Latest news Naples. The editorial staff of Football Naples 24 carried out its own checks on the news circulated on Kostas Manolas: the Corriere del Mezzogiorno had reported problems with the Finance Police toCapodichino airport, where the Greek defender – according to the first rumors – had been stopped with a cash amount higher than the limit established by law. After the verifications, this news was denied and the truth about the case came out.

Manolas in Greece: that’s the whole truth

Here is what we discovered: first of all, the player regularly left from Capodichino Airport in Naples and has already landed in Greece. Manolas’ trip had been authorized by SSC Napoli with special permission for family reasons. Here then is the reasons for the trip.

As for the alleged amount in cash detected by the Guardia di Finanza at the Naples airport, we got to know that the amount in cash was less than the maximum allowed by law and therefore within the limits of the regulations for international travel and anti-money laundering. No fines, all returned and the case resolved, therefore.