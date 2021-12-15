Manolas stopped on his way to Greece with thousands of euros in cash: what happened

Kostas Manolas, Napoli defender, was stopped by the Guardia di Finanza for a check while he was departing from Capodichino airport. The reconstruction of the facts, according to what has been learned from Fanpage.it.

Kostas Manolas leaves Naples and leaves in the direction of Greece. The blue defender, a long time victim of various injuries and outside the technical hierarchy of Luciano Spalletti (who prefers Rrhamani), left Italy with a permit probably agreed with the club, to fly to his country of origin. A clear sign of how any kind of ties with the club may have by now been broken as Manolas could be one of the first to leave Napoli in the coming months. So far all apparently normal were it not for some rumors they have reported of a penalty against the player right before departure, inside theCapodichino airport.

According to what emerged until a few hours ago, the player would have been fined by Finance Police, following a check, since he had cash with him for an amount equal to over 20 thousand euros (the limit for the purposes of the is equal to 9.999 euros). Sources inside the Guardia di Finanza have instead categorically denied this version, underlining that Manolas has been subjected to regular checks. The player, Fanpage.it learns, he had cash with him equal to 6,400 euros. A regular report was issued by the financiers at the airport, without any sanctions, as Manolas was in possession of cash below the threshold (9,999 euros).

The Guardia di Finanza underlines how the player was thus able to leave safely without any penalty. In fact, Manolas was only issued with a report of a regular operation completed. The Napoli defender has reached Greece where he will probably undergo further medical checks given the persistence of his injury. Over the past summer the former Roma defender had been very close to Olympiacos that he wanted the player strongly with him. The operation that was skipped in the last market session, however, at this point could also take shape in January or directly in June, therefore at the end of the season.