Manolas wants to return to Greece and is in no condition: Juan Jesus to replace Koulibaly

With Kalidou Koulibaly in the pits for quite a while, Luciano Spalletti would do well to have a Kostas Manolas in condition. But that’s not the case and what’s more, according to Corriere dello Sport, the former Roma would like to return to his homeland, in Greece, at Olympiacos. The Greek defender is not in condition, at least for the moment, and his call-up for tomorrow night’s match against Atalanta is still in the balance. Regardless, however, next to Amir Rrahmani in defense there should be Juan Jesus. To write it is the Corriere dello Sport, dwelling thus on Manolas:

“With Lazio he went to the bench and by now he seemed ready to start again, but then on the eve of the departure for the away match against Sassuolo, and therefore on Tuesday, he was hit by a gastroenteritis which, apparently, left some aftermath. certainly, after a long time spent watching, he is in no condition, and as if that weren’t enough, in the last period the rumors of his possible return to Greece since January have become insistent. Yes: the old summer flirtation with Olympiacos, his former team from 2012 to 2014, is back in vogue enough to imagine an early closure of the history with Napoli “.