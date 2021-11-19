Sports
Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 bets of the 13th day of Serie A
After the 5 certainties, here are the 5 bets at Mantra Fantasy Football for the 13th day of Serie A. In this article we will go through the names of those players who could give you unexpected bonuses or performances in this round.
Mantra Fantasy Football: the 5 bets of the 13th day
In this case, therefore, space for 5 possible bets of this 13th day at Mantra Fantasy Football. No first level name: here is the list issued by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.
- Joakim Maehle (E) – It is probably the last game in which he will have the guaranteed place, before Gosens returns firmly to the left wing. He can’t waste this chance, if you play with two E’s you could bet on him.
- Mattas Svanberg (C / T) – He has often proved important in these games, especially with his insertions. He is in a good moment of form and we expect him to have another impact against Venezia. As a half wing it is to be exploited.
- Hakan Calhanoglu (T) – With the possibility that he presents himself from the spot, he is to be considered on the launching pad after the good match in the derby. You might be thinking seriously about betting on him, even if he only has one seat available.
- Stephan El Shaarawy (W / A) – He should play the starter against Genoa and this possible presence from 1 ‘should be exploited. Of course, it would be appropriate to deploy him as W.
- Pedro (A) – He should play as a false nueve, against a Juventus that he has often conceded this season. His agility and speed could put the Juventus defense in serious difficulty.