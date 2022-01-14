Sports
Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 bets of the 22nd day of Serie A
After the 5 certainties, here are the 5 bets at Mantra Fantasy Football for the 22nd day of Serie A. In this article we will go through the names of those players who could give you unexpected bonuses or performances in this round.
Mantra Fantasy Football: the 5 bets of the 22nd day
In this case, therefore, space for 5 possible bets of this 22nd day at Mantra Fantasy Football. No first level name: here is the list issued by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.
- Alvaro Odriozola (Dd / E) – The Fiorentina full-back wants to redeem himself after the bad test he has baked against Torino. Against a Genoa in clear difficulty he could return to do well, perhaps even with a surprise bonus.
- Nicolò Barella (C) – With him we begin a mini journey of only C: having only one role and playing against Atalanta could make you hesitate, but we advise you to field him. Watch your entries, we expect it to be really decisive.
- Sergio Oliveira (C) – As soon as he landed in Rome, he should be used immediately from the first minute against a Cagliari that could favor his insertions. Portuguese is a danger and you will get to know it very well right away.
- Szymon Zurkowski (C) – It is becoming a real certainty for Empoli in midfield. He has always shown class to sell and now he is proving to be important also for Fantasy Football. Despite the only role, a place for him must be found.
- Federico Bernardeschi (W / T) – In terms of bonuses it has dropped slightly, but we continue to think it can be one of the best in the next race. Without the Church it could become a new point of reference, deploy it.