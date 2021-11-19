Sports
Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 13th matchday of Serie A
Ours are back tips for Mantra Fantasy Football with the 5 certainties of the 13th matchday of Serie A. After the tips inherent in the Fantasy Football Classic, let’s focus on this other side of our favorite game.
Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 13th day
Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 13th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.
- Aaron Hickey (Ds / E) – Immovable owner, in the absence of De Silvestri he could be even freer in offensive terms. As a left-back, he could be one of the best on this day.
- Miguel Veloso (M / C) – He’s not a big bonus provider, but like M he is a high level profile. In an affordable match like the one with Empoli, he can be deployed with a light heart.
- Jordan Veretout (C) – He is not in a great period of form, like all of Rome after all, but he remains the rigorist of the Capitoline. Skilled in the insertions, against Genoa he could return to unlock.
- Antonio Candreva (W) – At this moment it is to be considered an absolute top, even at Mantra. Several Ws are not shining, he is a certainty and he must be deployed against Salernitana, even at the cost of putting him in the trident.
- Ruslan Malinovskyi (T) – This turn is probably the best possible T. Against a spice dancer in defense he is ready to make a difference with bonuses. Prefer it to anyone on this day.