Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 13th matchday of Serie A

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 13th day

Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 13th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

Aaron Hickey (Ds / E) – Immovable owner, in the absence of De Silvestri he could be even freer in offensive terms. As a left-back, he could be one of the best on this day.

Miguel Veloso (M / C) – He’s not a big bonus provider, but like M he is a high level profile. In an affordable match like the one with Empoli, he can be deployed with a light heart.

Jordan Veretout (C) – He is not in a great period of form, like all of Rome after all, but he remains the rigorist of the Capitoline. Skilled in the insertions, against Genoa he could return to unlock.

Antonio Candreva (W) – At this moment it is to be considered an absolute top, even at Mantra. Several Ws are not shining, he is a certainty and he must be deployed against Salernitana, even at the cost of putting him in the trident.