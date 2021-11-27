Sports

Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 14th matchday of Serie A

Kim Lee
Ours are back tips for Mantra Fantasy Football with the 5 certainties of the 14th matchday of Serie A. After the tips inherent in the Fantasy Football Classic, let’s focus on this other side of our favorite game.

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 14th day

Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 14th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

  • Federico Dimarco (Ds / E) – He should start in the place of Perisic and against Venezia one cannot think of not fielding him, even if he should only enter while the match is in progress.
  • Franck Kessie (M / C) – Being a penalty taker, the Mantra must be deployed practically always being an M, among the most important roles in this type of Fantasy Football. There is no doubt about him.
  • Riccardo Saponara (W / T) – He is going through a moment of really fantastic form, which is why he needs to be deployed, whatever form you use. Trust him, he deserves it.
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan (T / A) – With Genoa he has shown that he can still be very useful if deployed in his role. Even if he starts from the bench, with Torino he can be decisive.
  • Keita Baldè (A) – After the overhead kick against Sassuolo, as a starter against Salernitana, one cannot fail to take Keita seriously. In a trident it would be perfect.

