Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 14th matchday of Serie A

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 14th day

Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 14th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

Federico Dimarco (Ds / E) – He should start in the place of Perisic and against Venezia one cannot think of not fielding him, even if he should only enter while the match is in progress.

Franck Kessie (M / C) – Being a penalty taker, the Mantra must be deployed practically always being an M, among the most important roles in this type of Fantasy Football. There is no doubt about him.

Riccardo Saponara (W / T) – He is going through a moment of really fantastic form, which is why he needs to be deployed, whatever form you use. Trust him, he deserves it.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (T / A) – With Genoa he has shown that he can still be very useful if deployed in his role. Even if he starts from the bench, with Torino he can be decisive.