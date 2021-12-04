Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 16th matchday of Serie A

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 16th day

Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 16th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

Juan Cuadrado (Dd / E) – As a right-back he is one of the best around and against Genoa he could make the difference. In the spirit of one-on-one, he is ready to dispense bonuses.

Darko Lazovic (E / W) – It’s not a war machine in terms of bonuses, but it could make a good impression against Venice. As a pure winger, especially for those who play with a three-man defense, this could be a great opportunity.

Davide Frattesi (C) – In a three-man median it is to be considered almost as a first choice, especially in a round with several complicated games for the various high-level C / T’s. Deploy it absolutely.

Junior Messias (W / T) – Fresh from the brace against Genoa, it could be confirmed from the first minute also against Salernitana. The opponent is affordable – a place for him can be found safely.