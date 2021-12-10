Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 17th matchday of Serie A

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 17th day

Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 17th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

Domenico Criscito (Ds / Dc) – He should go back to being a starter tonight against Sampdoria. Being a penalty shooter he must be deployed practically regardless, but from him, in such a delicate match, we also expect a great performance as well as possible bonuses.

Manuel Locatelli (M / C) – He is one of the most interesting medians in this round. He is not very inclined to bonuses, but with Venezia his entries could be rewarded more continuously. Play him in the role of M of course.

Giacomo Bonaventura (C / W / T) – Sooner or later he will have to unlock, with Salernitana it could be the right day. Having the possibility of covering more roles, it is impossible to leave him out: we still recommend that you deploy him as C.

Ivan Perisic (E / W) – It is probably the most interesting pure E of this 17th matchday of Serie A. He will be the starter against Cagliari and of course he must be deployed, in cases of emergency even as W. We are convinced that he can once again be the protagonist.