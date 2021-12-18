Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 18th matchday of Serie A

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 18th day

Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 18th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

Luca Pellegrini (Ds / E) – He is in a moment of really crazy form and Alex Sandro’s constant benches confirm this. How Ds could be a great opportunity on this 18th matchday of Serie A.

Dumfries (E) – He too is going through a great period of form, as E could be the best choice of this round. Against an opponent like Salernitana, we also expect some bonuses.

Zielinski (C / T) – Despite the complicated match against Milan, there remains a certainty, at Mantra and not. As a mid-winger he is an irreplaceable top, but if necessary, even deploying him as a T is not exactly madness.

Aramu (W / T) – After the Juventus goal he wants to continue to be decisive. Against Sampdoria he could get excited, given the many spaces left by the Sampdoria defense. He is also a penalty taker.