Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 18th matchday of Serie A
Ours are back tips for Mantra Fantasy Football with the 5 certainties of the 18th matchday of Serie A. After the tips inherent in the Fantasy Football Classic, let’s focus on this other side of our favorite game.
Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 18th day
Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 18th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.
- Luca Pellegrini (Ds / E) – He is in a moment of really crazy form and Alex Sandro’s constant benches confirm this. How Ds could be a great opportunity on this 18th matchday of Serie A.
- Dumfries (E) – He too is going through a great period of form, as E could be the best choice of this round. Against an opponent like Salernitana, we also expect some bonuses.
- Zielinski (C / T) – Despite the complicated match against Milan, there remains a certainty, at Mantra and not. As a mid-winger he is an irreplaceable top, but if necessary, even deploying him as a T is not exactly madness.
- Aramu (W / T) – After the Juventus goal he wants to continue to be decisive. Against Sampdoria he could get excited, given the many spaces left by the Sampdoria defense. He is also a penalty taker.
- Zaccagni (T / A) – With Immobile in strong doubt, he could play in the wide trident on the left with Pedro false nueve. He is doing very well and is absolutely to be deployed, both as T and as A.