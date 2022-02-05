Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 24th matchday of Serie A

Ours are back tips for Mantra Fantasy Football with the 5 certainties of the 24th matchday of Serie A. After the tips inherent to the Classic Fantasy Football, let’s focus on this other side of our favorite game.
Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 certainties for the 24th day
Space therefore again to the Mantra Fantasy Football tips in this case with 5 certainties to deploy in the 24th matchday of Serie A. Here is the list drawn up by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.
- Nahuel Molina (Dd / E) – Against a Torino in a defensive emergency, his forays could make the difference. As a right back, on this day, he could be a real luxury.
- Denis Zakaria (M) – Ready for his debut as a starter, in the role of M he must be deployed absolutely, right from the start. Don’t expect many bonuses, but watch out for good grades. It will surprise you immediately.
- Fabian Ruiz (C / T) – He wants to go back to scoring and against Venice it could also easily happen. If you have him in the squad, in a median of 3 or 2, the place for him must be mandatory.
- Mario Pasalic (C / T) – These are his matches. He has often exalted himself in home matches against small teams, history could repeat itself against Cagliari. We advise you to deploy it, even if you have any doubts about its ownership.
- Riccardo Orsolini (W / A) – He is playing continuously and will probably start from 1 ‘also against Empoli. We are convinced he can still do very well, bet on him. In a 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-4-1 it would be fine.