Manu Ginobili revealed what he did when he found Michael Jordan in an elevator

In the run-up to an NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets, Manu Ginóbili ran into Michael Jordan in an elevator. What did he do? Bolavip tells you.

A dream come true. Emanuel Manu Ginobili is not yet aware of what it means to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and one of the things that you cannot believe is that you have met your referent in person in the NBA: Michael Jordan.

Manu Ginobili came to San Antonio Spurs in the 2002-03 season with a low lineup and after understanding how he could earn an important role in the team, he defined what it means to be a true sixth man in the best basketball in the world.

When Ginóbili turned on the TV and was just beginning to dream of reaching the NBA, he saw how the legend of Michael Jordan with the famous Chicago Bulls of the 90’s. Manu had the luxury of meeting MJ in a very particular way. And what luxury was she!

After a game against Washington Wizards in which he was just a few seconds facing Jordan, Manu Ginobili had the incredible opportunity to meeting MJ in an elevator and tell him how much he admired him. This did not happen and, like any human on earth who loves the NBA, the former Argentine basketball player had an unexpected reaction.

Manu Ginobili revealed what he did when he found Jordan in an elevator

“For those who don’t know, he is the owner of the Hornets franchise and was at the hotel to play against Charlotte. The elevator opened for me and he was there. I stuttered a little bit, I said ‘hi, how are you?’ and I went straight. I don’t dare to talk to him or ask him anything because it was in an elevator”, told Emanuel Manu Ginóbili in the radio program ‘Everything happens’ about what he did when he came face to face with Michael Jordan himself. See video from 9:39.