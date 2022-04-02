Manu Ginóbili will become the first Argentine to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame

Although there is still no official confirmation, a report indicates that Manu Ginobili, who was among the finalists to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, will indeed be immortalized. Bolavip tells you the details.

Just a month ago, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the finalists of the class of 2022, who would compete in an internal vote to be immortalized in the most prestigious place that someone who played or influenced in any way in the basketball can aspire. Among them, was Manu Ginobili.

As reported by Shams Charania, one of the authorized voices in the coverage of sports and, particularly, of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Argentine will be one of the members of this classfulfilling the role of favorite to enter that he fulfilled.

Ginóbili had an impeccable career both in FIBA ​​basketball (either in the national team or during his time in Italy) and in the NBA, where he became an icon for the San Antonio Spurs in his nearly two decades with the franchise, and a sports reference in Argentina. Manu will be recognized this September 10, along with the other chosen ones.

Ginobili will go to the Hall of Fame!

The Argentine was one of the favorites to be immortalized in Springfield, Massachusetts. In his career in the NBA, Manu won four titles with the Spurs, was a two-time All-Star and won Sixth Man of the Year in 2008..

In addition, along with the Argentine National Team, Ginóbili was part of the “Golden Generation”, which won the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and the bronze medal at Beijing 2008. Joining him are Swin Cash, Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins and George Karl..