Manual adjustment could cause fatal fall of minor from an attraction in Orlando

Miami – An investigation into the death of a 14-year-old teenager who was thrown from a free fall tower at an amusement park in Orlando (United States), determined that the operator “made manual adjustments to the harness” that made it “unsafe,” state authorities said Monday.

At a press conference, Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried said today that the investigation report concluded that “the safety sensor in the seat was manually adjusted” to the boy’s large size, which allowed the opening of the harness to be almost twice normal.

The incident occurred on March 25 at ICON Park, located in the tourist district of Orlando, when Tire Sampson, from Missouri, who was visiting this city with friends and family, decided to ride this attraction.

Everything seems to indicate that, since Sampson was a very corpulent teenager, weighing about 300 pounds, the equivalent of 136 kilos, the attraction operator manually adjusted the opening of the harness and the seat sensor to allow his accommodation, according to the research by Tallahassee engineering firm Quest Engineering (Florida).

But the boy fell into the void when the Orlando Free Fall attraction (a free fall tower) was put into motion to plummet 430 feet (131 meters).

“We will do everything in our power to make sure something like this never happens again,” said Fried, who noted that “how and why” the minor was ejected from his seat remains to be clarified.

Field investigation engineers used sophisticated 3D laser scanners to reconstruct Sampson’s journey by recreating 360-degree images that were then analyzed, Orlando’s Wesh 2 channel reported.

While the height required to board this attraction is noted at the ticket windows, weight is not mentioned.

The teenager fell from the Orlando Free Fall attraction, which began operating last December and is touted as the world’s tallest free fall tower.

Orlando Free Fall, 131 meters high, has capacity for about 30 people, who are transported to the top of the tower and then released in a free fall of more than 75 miles per hour (120 km / h), according to the description on the park’s website.

The attraction, like the neighboring Orlando Sling Shot, both owned by the Slingshot Group, remain closed indefinitely while the investigation continues..

According to the local channel WKMG, in September 2020 a 21-year-old man died after falling from ICON Park’s StarFlyer attraction while performing a safety inspection at about 230 feet (70 meters).