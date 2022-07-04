Manual of Otolaryngological Emergencies and Emergencies – Articles

Interpharm Laboratory is pleased to make available to you electronically this scientific work carried out entirely in Ecuador. The work that we propose is extremely useful for the daily practice of doctors throughout the country.

Introduction:

The purpose of writing this Manual of Emergencies and Emergencies in Otorhinolaryngology, had as a primary idea to leave my experiences, evidence and experiences as a specialist reflected in its pages to transfer them to all Ecuadorian doctors who in one way or another require deepening their knowledge in the area. General practitioners, paediatricians, rural doctors and medical students are the first source of consultation in this type of process and they are the ones who must diagnose and treat the detailed pathologies.

The objective of turning it into a useful tool in the teaching and learning process of undergraduate and graduate students in medical classrooms and schools throughout Ecuador. To improve the experience, this edition of the book has 16 didactic and practical videos that will serve the reader as an audiovisual support for the theory and cases presented.

The authors;

Fernando SerranoAlmeida.



Otorhinolaryngologist from the Paulista School of Medicine, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Medical Specialist Hospital Eugenio Espejo for 30 years. 20 years of Specialty in private practice. 10 Years Head of the Otorhinolaryngology Service at Hospital Eugenio Espejo. Former Head of the Electrophysiology Service of the ENT Hospital Eugenio Espejo. Principal Associate Professor of the Chair of Otorhinolaryngology Central University of Ecuador. Former Vice President of the Pichincha College of Physicians. Former Vice President of the Academy of Otorhinolaryngology of Quito.

Esteban Serrano-Almeida



Doctor of Medicine Central University of Ecuador. Fact Specialist in Otorhinolaryngology. Treating doctor of Otorhinolaryngology Hospital Eugenio Espejo for 30 years. 5 years Head of the Eugenio Espejo Hospital Otorhinolaryngology Service. ENT treating physician of the Eugenio Espejo Hospital Skull Base Department. Professor of ENT Central University of Ecuador. Former Coordinator of the 2nd Postgraduate Course in OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY at the Central University of Ecuador. Former President of the Ecuadorian Academy of Otorhinolaryngology