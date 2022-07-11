Manual to prevent and combat Impostor Syndrome

To date, it is estimated that 9 out of 10 medical students have Impostor Syndrome.

Although in some cases it disappears after a short time, in others it extends to the professional stage.

Its appearance affects the individual state of individuals because it does not allow them to recognize their success.

Within the field of health there are problems that show a high incidence. The most notorious are the stress and emotional exhaustion for all the activities that must be fulfilled. Although there is also another that affects many of the members of the guild and is rarely mentioned. Its about Impostor Syndrome, but do you really know what it is?

To begin with, an alarming fact must be given. According to a study published last year in the journal Family Medicine it is estimated that nine out of 10 medical students have it. But while some overcome it after a short time, in other cases it extends to their professional stage.

What does it consist of?

About its definition, it is understood as imposter syndrome to the set of symptoms and behaviors that characterize certain people for having the belief that their success is due to factors other than themselves and not to their own merits. Consequently, thoughts arise believing that other people will discover them.

The person lives constantly feeling that he is not up to the task, that his achievements are not really that valuable, that he does not have the capabilities or is not good enough. However, something particular and even paradoxical about this condition is that, in reality, the external world tells him or shows him the opposite, that is, they recognize his worth.

This way of feeling ends up being very exhausting because it causes symptoms such as anxiety, guilt and high self-demand. Therefore, tension begins to build on both the mental and physical levels.

Impostor syndrome as such is not a disorder; however, it has been observed that it is a fairly common feeling in society, especially in women. People who suffer from this problem come from families with different characteristics, for example, the presence of important and authority figures such as parents, in which the level of demand was so high that it seemed that expectations could never be met.

There are other cases where parents are very successful at work and sow in the unconscious of their children a seed that the importance of oneself lies in money, work and reputation. When that happens there is little or no recognition of individual and singular achievement.

It is extremely important that if you recognize some of these characteristics in your family system and the previously mentioned symptoms, you become aware that this feeling is a game of the mind, of the ego.

How to combat this Impostor Syndrome?