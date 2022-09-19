Mañueco will answer for the Faculty of Medicine of León in the plenary session of the Cortes

ICAL Valladolid Sunday, 18 September 2022, 18:35



The President of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, will respond in the plenary session of the Cortes, scheduled for September 20 and 21, to the questions formulated by the opposition spokesmen regarding energy policy, the Faculty of Medicine of León and the political priorities of his government, in a session that will close with the consideration of the bill to reform the appointment of senators.

As usual, the control session on Tuesday afternoon will open with a question from the Socialist spokesman. «What energy policy does the Junta de Castilla y León have?» is the theme chosen by Luis Tudanca. On the part of UPL-Soria, the turn now corresponds to Luis Mariano Santos who wants to know how the Board values ​​the request from the ULE for a new Faculty of Medicine in León. Francisco Igea (Cs) wants to know “the three political priorities” of the PP-Vox Government.

The socialist prosecutors direct their questions to the members of the Board in relation to the gender labor and wage gap, tax benefits, measures for the protection of victims of social protection, the Faculty of Medicine of León, the commitment to the Cancer Research Center, “the disarticulation” in the Hospital of El Bierzo and the exclusion of the “Río Vena” nursery school from being free for 2-3 years.

The rest of the groups



He will continue with the questions from UPL-Soria, since he is interested in the endowment of the Los Royales residence in Soria, in the road sector plan in the province of Soria and in the El Bierzo Hospital.

The control session will close with the questions of the Mixed Group. Pedro Pascual (Por Ávila) wants to know if the schools are going to incorporate theoretical-practical training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and Pablo Fernández (Unidas Podemos) asks about the cost of the feasibility study to reopen Garoña.

Precisely, on Wednesday the Vox NLP will be debated in which it urges the Board to address the central government to carry out a technical study that assesses the commissioning of the Santa María de Garoña nuclear power plant. In another PNL, the PP asks the Government for a shock plan against the drought.

NLP under discussion



The Socialist Group will discuss two PNL, related to expressing the favorable position of the Cortes to the revaluation of pensions according to the CPI and to adopt the necessary actions for the public and direct management by the Board of health transport in the Community.

Finally, the plenary session will take into consideration the reform proposed by PP and Vox for the appointment of senators by the Community. Both groups want to avoid the blockade with the joint vote for the three proposals that correspond to elect Castilla y León and move on to the individual vote. The coalition partners want it to be approved, in a next session, by single reading.