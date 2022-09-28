Manuel Baldizón returns to Guatemala: 10 questions and answers

Manuel Baldizón’s lawyer, Saúl Zenteno, confirmed that Baldizón will return to Guatemala “in the next few hours.” That is, on Wednesday, September 28, he came from the United States.

What will happen in Guatemala when it arrives?

Zenteno explained that they “presume” that Baldizón will be arrested immediately because there is an arrest warrant against him. If that does not happen, the lawyer assures that he will appear in court where there are accusations against him.

Does Manuel Baldizón voluntarily return to Guatemala?

Baldizón had the option of requesting asylum in the United States, although it was unknown if that country would accept the request. However, in a letter sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the former presidential candidate, he assures that he will no longer make that request. For that reason, Baldizón will be deported to Guatemala.

Has Manuel Baldizón already served his sentence in the United States?

Yes. Baldizón was arrested at the Miami International Airport, United States on January 21, 2018.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Baldizón “accepted campaign contributions knowing that they were being made by drug traffickers and that they were profits from drug trafficking.”

“Thereafter, Baldizon Méndez carried out financial transactions, including the purchase of properties in Miami, to hide the fact that he had knowingly accepted campaign contributions (money) from drug traffickers,” details the statement issued by the Department of Justice of United States, through the Attorney General’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

He was sentenced to 50 months in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering, but ultimately only served 21 months in jail. He was released on June 7, 2022.

Can Manuel Baldizón be a candidate for the presidency again?

Not for now. First, you must resolve your legal situation. Baldizón is accused in at least two cases linked to corruption. One is the Odebrecht case and the other is the 2015 Leader Financing Case.

Could Manuel Baldizón be a candidate for deputy?

Not for now. As in the case of a possible presidential candidacy, Baldizón must first resolve his judicial situation due to the accusations that weigh on him in at least two cases related to corruption.

Can Manuel Baldizón reactivate the Leader party to participate in the 2023 Elections?

No. The Renovated Democratic Freedom (Líder) party that Manuel Baldizón founded and with which he reached the second electoral round for the presidency in 2011, was canceled in 2016 for constant violations of the Electoral Law, but above all for having exceeded the ceiling of electoral campaign in 2015. That is to say, that party no longer exists.

Could Manuel Baldizón lead a new political party?

Before participating in politics, Baldizón must resolve his legal situation. But the sons of the former deputy and former presidential candidate, Jorge Eduardo and Manuel Antonio, were elected as first and second deputy general secretaries, respectively, of the new political party called Cambio.

What accusations must Manuel Baldizón face in Guatemala?

Baldizón has two criminal cases pending in the country. The first for the Odebrecht Case, which was presented jointly by the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity and the former Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, in February 2018. The politician would have received bribes from the Brazilian construction company, along with then presidential candidate Alejandro Sinibaldi.

Currently, the process is in the High Risk Court D, in charge of substitute judge Edwin Ramírez, after the resignation of Judge Erika Aifán, who went into exile in the United States in March 2022.

The second case is called Leader Financing 2015, allegedly illicit electoral financing of Baldizón’s party. He is also accused of laundering money and other assets, ideological falsehood with electoral aggravation and illicit association. The judicial file that is in charge of Judge B of the Eleventh Court, Juan Carlos González García.

What will happen to the properties and money that was seized from Manuel Baldizón?

At least 103 assets belonging to Manuel Baldizón have been in the process of asset forfeiture in Guatemala since 2018. The judicial file is identified by number 001175-2018-00017 and includes the MP’s request and the validation of the seizure by the Asset Forfeiture Court of a total of 72 real estate, 27 vehicles, an aircraft, a helicopter and two bank accounts that add up to more than Q8.7 million. The goods are under embargo, which keeps them immobilized, but nothing can be done with them.

In August 2022, the judge Marco Antonio Villeda gave a period of five months for the Prosecutor for Asset Forfeiture of the Public Ministry to present a report in which “the prosecutor must explain the progress of the investigations of the assets and whether there are some in particular, to be able to determine a term”, he said.

It is this court that must determine what will happen to these assets after that period.