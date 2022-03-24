Manuel, from ‘LIDLT’, talks about his sexual experience with the daughter of Guti and Cristian Jerez

Manuel González was one of the most outstanding contestants of ‘The island of temptations‘ with his usual controversies and is currently one of the contestants on the new reality show that Mediaset offers on its premium platform: ‘Celebrity Game Over‘. In this one, not only has she had to talk about her romance with Gala, also a former ‘LIDLT‘, but also because of what he has revealed in the last few hours and that has to do with one of his sexual experiences.

They both agreed to party

The contestant from Cadiz revealed his experience with the eldest daughter of ex-soccer player Guti, Zayra Gutiérrez, and had no qualms about telling that they were not alone on their night of passion, but that They were also accompanied by another of their great friends and former contestant of ‘The island of temptations‘Christian Sherry. The three, according to Manuel himself, went to bed in a hotel after a night in which they party together.

“I didn’t even know that she was Guti’s daughter, I was in a disco and she touched my back, and I’m starting to talk to the girl. And I, who am hotter than the license plate of a rocket, I started talking to her and I took her to the hotel, and I slept with her. Me and my friend Cristian”, revealed Manuel in the last hours in reality show ‘Celebrity Game Over’. However, her relationship did not last long: “I was talking to her for about three months, but she blocked me,” he added.

And it is that these statements come time after both starred in a video, shared on TikTok, from a bed and that would confirm what Manuel himself has revealed. It is also not known when exactly it happened, but surely It was before the ex-soccer player’s eldest daughter decided to move to London and maintain her relationship with Miguel Mejías, with whom she is currently in love.