Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón values ​​the cinema of the `tierruca`: “Sometimes the local is the most universal”

The director has thus pronounced himself in an interview for the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP), where he has participated in the course ‘Mario Camus, histories of paper and celluloid’.

Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón has remembered Camus, who died in September 2021, and how since their beginnings, both -trained at the Madrid Film School- wanted to tell “their stories in their land”, which has not prevented your work goes far.

Thus, he has given the example of the film ‘La vida que te esperanza’, which “was clearly a pasiega film”. “We wondered if it would be interesting and I found myself at the Berlin Festival with many of your colleagues who said that in their countries there were people similar to Pasiegos”.

On the other hand, he highlighted the link between Mario Camus’ cinema and literature. “Regardless of whether or not they were literary adaptations, literature greatly influenced Mario Camus’s cinema,” he commented. Although Camus’s celluloid is essentially known for adapting works such as ‘The House of Bernarda Alba’, literature influenced his entire film corpus.

For Gutiérrez Aragón, it has to do with “a generation in which the feed between filmmakers and writers was in both directions”. In addition, “the generation of filmmakers like Camus was very read and the writers of his time were very fond of cinema”.

And as for his situation, he has indicated that he is currently “collecting old stories” and that he does not have any project related to cinema in hand, but he does not close the door. “When they ask me if I have definitely left it, I say that anyone knows.”

Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón also presented the medium-length documentary ‘Colloquio en la Residencia’ (2010) at the UIMP as part of the cultural activities that take place in parallel to the Summer Courses.

The film stages the epistolary relationship between Lorca and Dalí in their time at the Residencia de Estudiantes. On the screen, two actors are seen reading each letter in front of a lectern, “something very simple, almost theatrical”, and whose idea arose “by reading the letters of Dalí and Lorca, which I saw was an almost colloquial exchange between the two, a story of a truncated friendship”, explained the filmmaker.

Gutiérrez Aragón was the one who discovered the actress Ana de Armas, when he auditioned her for Una rosa de Francia. Her choice changed the life of the interpreter, who developed a successful career in Spain before making the leap to Hollywood with milestones such as becoming Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, whose premiere is scheduled for September 23 on Netflix.