Manuel Keosseián is already in Honduras to lead the Marathon: “They called me to be champion”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The most successful coach in the history of the Marathon, Manuel Keosseián, is already in the country to take the reins of the Green Monster immediately. The Uruguayan assures that he arrives to be champion and hopes to make his debut by winning the classic against Real Spain. ‘Manolo’ will spend his fourth stage on the purslane bench, where he will sit after the departure of his compatriot Martín ‘Tato’ García. “Grateful to the club that once again gives me the opportunity to work here and starting today,” were his first words. “I am excited and quite motivated, wanting to do things well, that we can achieve important things in these two tournaments,” added the 68-year-old Uruguayan coach, who signs his contract for the remainder of the current Closing Tournament 2022 and the next Opening. Keosseiá, winner of three National League titles with the Marathon (2007, 2008 and 2009), in addition to winning a President’s Cup, is aware of the situation that the purslane team is experiencing, located seventh in the standings, outside the positions of classification.

Do you have any particular goal? “The objective of Marathón is to become champion, it is what all the fans want and so do we when we come here”. What study have you done of the campus that the Marathon currently has? “There is not much to study, there are simply seven games left in which Marathón has to win them, win as many games as possible to qualify, first win, then look for the best performance so that once they can qualify, compete and be able to reach the final”. His debut is against Real Spain… “We have played many classics, it is motivating, we need to win against any rival to ensure classification, which today Marathón does not have, but a classic is always nice”. Is it more motivated to start with a classic? “Well, yes, it’s three points just like any other game, but the rivalry between the two San Pedro Sula teams always gives the game a plus.”

Regarding your coaching staff, will you continue to have Jorge Pineda and Víctor Coello or do you bring your own coaching staff? “I bring my coaching staff, we are four people who come, some of those who are going to stay”. Emil Martínez is in reserves and you know him very well… “I am very happy, apart from that I know that he is working very well. All the boys who were born and raised in Marathon will have a special love for him”. When you say that the goal is to be a champion, do you come with that conviction of what Marathón is looking for? “It’s what Marathón is looking for, they called me for that and I’m here for that, we have 30 or 40 percent of this championship left and then we have the whole other championship left, we’re going to try it because otherwise I wouldn’t be happy”. Wouldn’t Jorge Pineda be on his coaching staff? “We have to see it, Jorge is a great professional, he has done a great job here in Marathon. We’ll see if it doesn’t overlap with having so many people on the coaching staff, but I have a great opinion of Jorge, he has worked hard and very well for the club”.