Manuel Lanzini: River player’s age, teams, biography and goals

Manu Lanzini’s return to River Plate, the club where he was born, has raised huge expectations among millionaire fans. After nearly ten years in international football, the player with a past in the Argentina team has finally decided to make his long-awaited return a reality and is one of the most important signings in this transfer market.

In this article, we tell you the story of Lanzini, his beginnings, his career and his long-awaited return to the Núñez club.

Story of Manu Lanjini

Manuel Lanzini was born on 14 February 1993, He started his career as a football player bottom of the river platewhere he immediately stood up for himself The skill and attitude of the game. started Núñez in a match with the team’s shirt Against Tigre for the 2010 Apertura tournament when i was barely 17 years.

After Rivera’s relegation to B Nacional in 2011, Lanzini was loaned to Fluminense in Brazil, where he played 33 games in a year. He returned as a millionaire in 2012 and became a celebrity after leading a team led by Ramon Díaz to the 2014 Finals tournament champions. However, he has barely played a game alongside Marcelo Gallardo since moving to Al-Jazeera from the UAE, Middle East team made an offer 6 million dollars and a tough contract that neither the club nor the player could refuse.

his passing River ended with 90 games, 13 goals and 15 assists, After passing through the United Arab Emirates, his talent took him to Europe, where he joined the west ham of england, At the English club, Lanzini established himself as a key player by appearing in important competitions. Champions of the UEFA Conference League last season. In the eight seasons he was at the famous London club, he played in total 226 official matches, 32 goals and 28 assists.

Lanzini’s return to the river

Manu Lanzini played 90 games for River in his first stint.

Despite having the option to renew with West Ham for a further two years, Lanzini decided not to exercise the clause., His His desire to return to Argentina and his love for River Plate were determining factors in his decision., After many ups and downs in negotiations and analyzing the proposal for a long time, Manu ultimately decides to accept Rivera’s offer and finalize his return to the club where he was trained. After being released from West Ham, 30-year-old Hitch signed for a one-year deal without a fee or option to buy.

Rivera welcomed Lanzini on his official social network with an emotional message: “Welcome home, Manu Lanzini!” Furthermore, it was confirmed that he would wear the legendary number 10 shirt, a number that has been worn by great personalities throughout the history of the millionaires’ club.