Manuel Neuer chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer preferred Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with ESPN FC.

The German goalkeeper was asked many questions with one or two options to choose from. The questions related to football but also to other subjects such as music and cooking. One of the questions was about Messi and Ronaldo. Neuer didn’t hesitate to choose the Argentine captain.

Neuer has faced Messi and Ronaldo on numerous occasions. The 36-year-old goalkeeper notably featured against Messi in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final in Brazil. On that occasion, Argentina lost to Neuer’s Germany, thanks to a goal scored in extra time by substitute Mario Gotze.

Messi and Ronaldo could play their last FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Neuer could also do the same. However, goalkeepers usually have longer careers than strikers, so it might take some time for the goalkeeper to end his career.

Interestingly, Messi, Ronaldo and Neuer will be the captains of their respective nations (Argentina, Portugal and Germany) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tournament begins on November 21.

