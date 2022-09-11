Manuel Rivas is exonerated from criminal responsibility and Argenis Contreras is sentenced to 20 years in prison

Santo Domingo, DR.

The judges of the Second Collegiate Court of the National District sentenced two of the eight involved early this Friday in the Yuniol Ramírez case and the acts of corruption registered in the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA) during the management of Manuel Rivas.

Argenis Contreras, identified as the material author of the kidnapping and murder of the lawyer and professor, He was sentenced by magistrates Claribel Nivar Arias, Yissel Soto and Clara Sobeida Castillo to 20 years in prison.

Contreras must serve the sentence at the Najayo Men’s Correction and Rehabilitation Center. According to the magistrates, it was proven that he was the material author of Ramírez death in addition to hiding his body.

While Manuel Rivas, former director of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), was discharged, the judges understood that he was unaware of the fraudulent processes that were taking place in the entity he directed.

Similarly, Faustino Rosario, former financial director of this institution He was sentenced to one year in prison and disqualified from performing any public function for five years.

While the court decided to release Heidy Carolina Peña, wife of Argenis Contreras, due to lack of evidence; Jorge Luis Abreu Fabián, alias the taxi driver; Lilian Francisca Suarez Jaquez; Víctor Ravelo Campos, alias El Herrero and José Antonio Mercado Blanco, known as El Grande. All involved in the death of Yuniol Ramírez.

The reading of the sentence was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, moved to 9:00 p.m. and finally began after 10:00 p.m. and ended at 1:31 a.m.

The full reading of the judgment It will be read on October 20.

The Public Ministry had requested 30 years in prison for Argenis; 20 for Manuel Rivas, Faustino Rosario, Víctor Ravelo Campos and José Antonio Mercado Blanco; 5 years for Jorge Luis Abreu, Heidy Carolina Peña and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez.

The murder, committed in October 2017, is linked to the acts of administrative corruption that occurred in the government transport entity that was directed by Rivas since August 2012.

Ramírez Ferreras, who presided over the National Convergence of Lawyers (CONA), He was found dead with a concrete block tied around his neck. by means of a chain, in a stream of Hato Nuevo, in Santo Domingo Oeste.

In the reading of the device, the magistrates assured that the logic and the evidence elements assure them that Yuniol Ramírez was assassinated in Hato Nuevo. They also indicated that Argenis Contreras provided them with documents from the OMSA to be used in extortion against the administration of that entity.

after the fact, Argenis Contreras fled to the United States, where he was captured and three years later delivered to the country after the efforts of the current management of the Public Ministry.