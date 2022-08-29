Manuel Sanchez. DeSanchez Clinic





Dr. Manuel Sánchez graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Granada. Later, he studied a Master in Aesthetic Medicine at the University of the Balearic Islands and specialized in nutrition, dietetics and obesity. In 2001 he joined the medical team at Clínica Planas in Barcelona, ​​where he directed the Department of Nutrition and Antiaging.





He actively participated in the field of medical knowledge, teaching at the University of the Balearic Islands and attending various seminars, courses and conferences as a congressman. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) and a member of the Spanish Society of Medicine, Antiaging and Longevity (SEMAL). His extensive experience in the field of aesthetic medicine and wellness medicine allowed him to collaborate in the writing of the book “Antiaging: Live longer feeling younger”, with the collaboration of other doctors and collaborated in the edition of the commemorative book of the “25 years of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME)”, the book RECIPES ANTIAGING Gastronomy and Science in collaboration with Carme Ruscadella and Raül Balam.





In 2017 he decides to start his own personal project, Clínica DeSánchez, focused on social medicine, concerned about the well-being and health of the whole family, the pursuit of a long and healthy life, and an aesthetic medicine that is in accordance with our mood and beauty.

Because health we all need… ConSalud.es