Manuela Battezzato and Orlandina Marchionne, partner and ex-wife Sergio Marchionne / “My fortune”

Manuela Baptized And Orlandina I’m there mate And the ex wife of Sergio Marchionne, the company executive who passed away in July 2018 in Switzerland. After the marriage with Orlandina, mother of his two children Alessio Giacomo Marchionne and Jonathan Tyler Marchionne, the company manager was linked to his partner Manuela. A woman who did not make herself noticed in the media in the life of the manager, but was a constant presence. Marchionne, speaking of his 47-year-old companion, said: “it’s my luck”. The life of Marchionne relives in the documentary ‘Sergio Marchionne’ which, for the first time, reconstructs the life of the man who revolutionized the most important company in Italy broadcast by Rai3.

Sergio Marchionne, story of his life on Rai 3 / Who was the man who revolutionized Fiat?

In his life after his marriage to Orlandina, Marchionne became tied to Manuela with whom he began a relationship at the end of 2012. Despite the difference in age, the two loved each other very much, also sharing a passion for the economy. Manuela Battezzato, in fact, is an FCA employee who works in the communications branch.

Who is Manuela Battezzato, Sergio Marchionne’s partner

It was a great love between Manuela Baptized And Sergio Marchionne. The woman, with a degree in Political Science, since 2009 following the acquisition of Chrysler thanks to Marchionne, has been in charge of coordinating relations between the press office in Turin and the American one in Detroit. Marchionne’s interest in America has always been as strong as when, during the last interview shortly before his death, he said: “I understand Trump’s position, I understand it politically”.

Speaking of duties, he said: “They are not the end of the world. It’s a problem to manage: everything is manageable “. A real genius who with his mind conquered the United States of America managing to break through the hearts of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Those who worked with him underlined how authoritative and precise he was.

