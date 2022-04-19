Manufacturers in crisis due to high prices. “The government intervenes or we will have to stop the Pnrr construction sites”

The rise in the prices of raw materials, which began with the pandemic but exploded after the war in Ukraine, is putting construction companies in crisis. At stake is not only a sector that alone is worth 5% of the national GDP but also a huge portion of the NRP, over 100 billion euros in construction sites, almost half of the 220 billion of the total of the entire national plan. The price increase for some types of materials such as iron exceeds 70%, wood for window frames has risen by 78%, but there is also 113% increases (steel strips for road barriers) compared to the costs estimated in the procurement, thus bringing businesses to their knees. To the point that, if the answers requested by the builders do not arrive from the government, the only solution will be to close the construction sites. Gabriele Buia, president of Ance clearly says: «The price increases of raw materials are now unsustainable for all companies in the construction sector. If the situation does not change, all that remains is to close, a company that works at a loss is a company that closes. It is advisable to suspend the construction sites and then the judge will decide whether it is right or correct to apply the penalties or not. But I can’t believe the government wants businesses to fail. It would be a huge damage to the state because public works and all related industries would stop ”explains the president of the builders.

During the week there will be a technical table with ministers Franco (Economy) and Giovannini (Infrastructure) from which companies expect three things: compensation for ongoing contracts that have become unsustainable due to costs, revision of contracts for works not yet started and then a new revision model that allows to adapt the contracts (which are multi-year) to the sudden fluctuations in prices that change even weekly (for example the iron price lists). The problem concerns not only public works, but also private construction, which is affected by the same problem.

The president of Ance Fermo, Massimiliano Celi, is even more drastic: «With the prices of materials out of control, companies now prefer to start litigation rather than finish the work. We builders find ourselves having to deal on the one hand with an uncontrolled increase in prices and on the other hand with contracts armored with already low reference prices. Wood, arriving from northern Europe, suffers the increase in transport costs. Normally the planking for scaffolding costs 280 euros per cubic meter, now it has gone up to 500 euros. The cost of iron went from about 1.05 per kilo from the supplier to 1.60. It seems little, but iron is not bought by the kilos, so the increase is great ». And then cement, “which is impacted by the cost of gas due to the conflict in Ukraine and financial speculation”, and concrete, “which will increase by 15 euros per cubic meter from 1 May”. The risk is if the calls for tenders for the works envisaged by the Pnrr do not take into account the new economic conditions of the sector, no company will take on the risk of working at a loss. “Already now there are tenders from public bodies that are going deserted: no entrepreneur would put the future of his company at risk in order to work”.

The same alarm that a company sounds. In a document, the association led by Giovanna Ferrara focuses on the impact of increases, in particular those of materials bought abroad, on contracts for the construction and modernization of important infrastructures, “priced” before the war. To reach the same conclusion: the 40 billion euros of the NRP allocated for 2022 are at risk.