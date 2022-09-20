Entertainment

Manuka honey could cure deadly infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

In the north of New Zealandthe bees produce a honey very special that has become fashionable thanks to celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson or Gwyneth Paltrow. It’s about the manuka honeyto which have been attributed immunological, antibacterial, antioxidant, digestive and anti-inflammatory properties, among other. Now scientists from the aston university have demonstrated the antimicrobial properties of this peculiar honey against a pathogenic bacteria highly resistant to antibiotics. The study showing the results has been published in the journal Microbiology Society.

Researchers have found that honey from manuka he is able to destroy the bacterium Mycobacterium abscessuswhich is highly resistant to drugs and is responsible for very serious lung infections that mainly affect patients with weakened immune systems, such as patients with cystic fibrosis. Combined with a powerful antibiotic, the amikacinthis honey could become a valuable weapon in the fight against these life-threatening infections.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Netflix’s Revenge Now and other similar movies and series about vengeful teenagers that will blow your mind

2 mins ago

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: a timeline of their relationship

3 mins ago

the unmissable comedy starring Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone

13 mins ago

IN IMAGES, IN PICTURES. Neymar and the Brazilian selection trained in the facilities of Le Havre AC

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button