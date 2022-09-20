Manuka honey could cure deadly infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria

In the north of New Zealandthe bees produce a honey very special that has become fashionable thanks to celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson or Gwyneth Paltrow. It’s about the manuka honeyto which have been attributed immunological, antibacterial, antioxidant, digestive and anti-inflammatory properties, among other. Now scientists from the aston university have demonstrated the antimicrobial properties of this peculiar honey against a pathogenic bacteria highly resistant to antibiotics. The study showing the results has been published in the journal Microbiology Society.

Researchers have found that honey from manuka he is able to destroy the bacterium Mycobacterium abscessuswhich is highly resistant to drugs and is responsible for very serious lung infections that mainly affect patients with weakened immune systems, such as patients with cystic fibrosis. Combined with a powerful antibiotic, the amikacinthis honey could become a valuable weapon in the fight against these life-threatening infections.

The medicinal properties of manuka honey are historically known. This product It has been used for millennia by the indigenous populations of Oceania. The reason for its multiple benefits is that the nectar of manuka flowers is rich in sugars called glycerones; Once processed by bees and transformed into honey, these sugars are converted to methylglyoxal (MGO),

For the study, the researchers obtained tissue from 16 patients with cystic fibrosis or bronchiectasis infected with the bacterium Mycobacterium abscessusthat had resisted first-line antibiotic treatments. The pathogen was grown in the laboratory and exposed to various concentrations of honey. Plain methylglyoxal and “whole” manuka honey were able to neutralize the pathogen, but the full product was much more effective. This suggests that the manuka honey It contains other active ingredients capable of helping the work of methylglyoxal against bacteria.

Next, Nolan and his team tested misting manuka honey, turning it into a breathable mist, to use together with amikacin. The problem with this drug, in addition to it is only effective in about 50% of cases, it is its very high toxicity, which can cause severe liver damage, hearing loss and other gastrointestinal problems. Scientists found that using this honey helped reduce the amount of amikacin needed for successful treatment, thereby reducing side effects. Typically, 16 micrograms of amikacin per milliliter is used to clear a Mycobacteroides abscessus infection, but in combination with manuka honey, 2 micrograms is sufficient.