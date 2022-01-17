As we all know, a healthy lifestyle involves a balanced diet, regular exercise, and the avoidance of smoking, excessive alcohol and sources of stress. But some drinks that tradition has handed down to us for centuries can also help us keep healthy. There is one in particular, which has proved to be a real cure-all not only for the vascular and urinary systems, but even for our brains. Let’s see what it is.

Many already have this drink in their pantry which would protect the brain and help prevent neurodegenerative diseases

What drink are we talking about? This is plain green tea. Green tea is so called due to the color of its leaves, which maintain a bright green color. This effect is obtained through a process called stabilization, in which the leaves are stabilized to prevent them from oxidizing and therefore turning brown.

This type of tea has been known for millennia in the East, where it has always been a traditional drink, but in recent centuries it has also arrived here.

And modern science would confirm the health properties that tradition has always attributed to green tea. In fact, not only would it help to counteract cell aging, lower blood cholesterol levels and facilitate diuresis, but it would also be a panacea for our neurons. Fortunately, many already have this drink in their pantry which protects the brain and would help prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

Polyphenols protect our neurons

Green tea contains high amounts of polyphenols. Polyphenols are organic substances that would also have neuroprotective effects. For this, green tea could help us prevent neurodegenerative diseases. In short, we should certainly take the green tea out of the pantry and enjoy a cup of it every day. If we don’t have it at home, the next time we go to the supermarket we choose to put green tea in the cart. In fact, not only is it a thirst-quenching drink that helps us fight water retention and cellulite, but it is also a real cure-all for our entire body.

But beware of some contraindications. As is known, tea contains caffeine, and is therefore not suitable for consumption by children. Furthermore, many are unaware that tea may interact negatively with some cancer drugs. So we always ask for a medical opinion before consuming it if we are following any therapies.

