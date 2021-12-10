Many Android smartphones Below cost with the Unieuro flyer

A new flyer Below cost Comes from Unieuro and offers many tech offers to put under the Christmas tree. The discounts are available online and in participating stores until December 19, 2021 and celebrate the chain’s 35th anniversary.

The Android offers of the Unieuro Unieuro flyer (10-19 December 2021)

Inside the flyer Sottocosto Unieuro it is possible to find many offers and ideas for the Christmas period. For those who intend to give or treat themselves to a new Android smartphone or tablet, it may be worth taking a look, also considering the possibility of paying at zero interest in 10 monthly installments.

Here are the most interesting Unieuro offers regarding Android products, which are added to those of the Natalissimi initiative (valid until 24 December).

Unieuro Android smartphone offers

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G at 699.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy S21 for 649 euros (with Chromebook as a gift)

Realme GT Neo 2 at € 449.90

Huawei Nova 9 for € 449.90

Xiaomi 11T at 379 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon at 369.90 euros (also Exynos at the same price)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE at 329.90 euros

OPPO Find X3 Lite at 329 euros

Motorola Edge 20 Lite at 299.90 euros

Redmi Note 10 Pro at € 269.90

I live Y33s for 199.99 euros

OPPO A74 5G at 199.99 euros

Redmi Note 9 Pro at 189.99 euros

Realme C25Y at 149.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A12 for 129.99 euros

Unieuro Android tablet offers

