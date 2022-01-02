many announcements and trailers expected, the wait begins – Nerd4.life

With the first of the year also the first information, still very vague, on the Summer Game Fest 2022, which also in this new edition guarantees many announcements, trailers and previews on numerous games featured for the Geoff Keighley event.

The organization of the summer event started its promotional machine with the start of the new year, through an official tweet that ensures “news, announcements and events” for this edition as well, recommending that you stay tuned to the official channels to have immediately updates on the contents that will be revealed.

There is obviously still a lot of time to talk about it: the Summer Game Fest 2022 doesn’t have any yet official dates but it should take place above all in correspondence with the typical period of E3 2022, or towards June, but we do not have precise information about the latter for the moment.

As in past years, also in this case it is a container event, within which various presentations of different types will be transmitted, from specialized events on single publishers to other more generic ones, as well as a more substantial and presented central presentation. by Geoff Keighley, within which the major announcements should be concentrated. So keep an eye on the official website of the Summer Game Fest, which has already started the first updates.

Last year’s edition is remembered above all for its spectacular closure with Elden Ring, of which release date and gameplay videos were revealed (although the first was later postponed), but there were still many new features, such as you can review by looking at the summary with all the trailers and news of the last edition.