Many are contracting it: beware of the intestinal virus: what to avoid immediately

The intestinal virus is an annoying problem that strikes everyone suddenly manifesting itself in small anticipatory signals. In addition to the annoying stomach ache, it spreads with a state of general malaise that makes you feel tired and not very concentrated. The abdominal pains can be more or less extensive and persistent.

Sometimes it is a sharp pain that we continue to feel, other times, however, it is a set of pangs that make us bend in pain. We have all spent some time in the company of the intestinal virus and we know how debilitated it leaves us. Unfortunately, it takes a few days to a week to heal completely.

How can we avoid intestinal viruses? In reality, there is no definitive solution. As viruses, they can hover around the environment we come into contact with and attack us without warning. Or we may already have a compromised immune system conducive to the spread of the virus. What we can and must do is protect ourselves so that our body is healthy.

Intestinal virus

The virus manifests itself in various forms of viral gastroenteritis and affects the digestive system and, in particular, the stomach and intestines. When we are under attack from the intestinal virus, the common and debilitating symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea appear. Fortunately, it is rare for the symptoms indicated to persist beyond two weeks, usually occurring within a few days.

Despite this, they weaken the body so much that it takes several days before returning to full physical and mental form. The treatment followed by the patients is quite simple and consists of rest, hydration and a light diet. Meals must necessarily be fat-free so as not to overload the digestive system which is already fighting its battle with the intestinal virus.

Hydration is essential because vomiting and diarrhea deplete the quantities of water and minerals, thus leaving the body defenseless. Rest is also important because, although not visible, our body is struggling to fight the adverse symptoms and needs all the forces in the field to defeat the enemy.

The triggering causes

The intestinal virus mainly affects the elderly and children, the weakest and least prepared for the viral attack. According to the researchers, some people are more prone than others to become infected with the virus, although the causes are still unknown. A compromised immune system or prolonged antibiotic intake are risk factors in contracting the virus.

How is it transmitted? The virus is transmitted through interpersonal contacts with contaminated subjects. The intestinal virus can spread by air, on food or by contact. We can, for example, shake hands with a contaminated person and transmit the virus by mucous membrane because we may rub our eyes or mouth. Or with the classic exchange of food or drinks with the same cutlery or glass. The virus spreads even before symptoms appear, and some people can be contagious without having the disease. For the reasons mentioned, it is not always possible to avoid viral infection despite all the measures adopted.