The cataract determines the gradual loss of transparency and therefore the opacification of the natural lens of the eye composed mainly of proteins and water. Precisely inside this lens, proteins accumulate forming a sort of veil, more and more often, which gradually obscures the vision. The term cataract derives, in fact, from a Greek word (fall down) which means the progressive descent of a veil from above.

The further the cataract advances, the more the pupil fades from black to a dull gray. To carry out its function of focusing images correctly, the lens must be as transparent and elastic as possible. Instead it gets blocked by cataracts. This is why the vision that is generated is confused, faded and blurred.

Many are familiar with cataract surgery but not many know of this post-op benefit

Cataracts affect men and women equally and always progressively. It is very common but is not contagious or painful and is not related to eye fatigue. If left untreated (it is almost always treatable) it can also lead to blindness. In fact, according to the WHO, it is the main cause of blindness in the world. Very common among the elderly over 65, as it affects about half of them, is senile cataract. We also know the congenital cataract which appears due to genetic factors especially in the first years of life. Also known is the traumatic cataract, which arises as a result of eye injuries, and the secondary cataract, which occurs following the intake of certain drugs (cortisone).

Diabetes, smoking, medications, or an incorrect diet can also promote the development of cataracts. As for therapy, this depends on the degree of blurred vision. However, surgery is the only truly effective cure. It is usually useful when the cataract becomes severe enough to compromise daily activities. Many already know about cataract surgery but many do not know, however, of this benefit of the operation discovered by some researchers.

The study and the benefit

The cataract operation basically consists of a surgery that removes the opaque protein crystal formed in the eye through a small incision. Usually the operation is carried out with only local anesthesia, it lasts about 30/45 minutes, and in most cases it is completely painless. Very interesting, precisely regarding this operation, is a study by the University of Washington. In fact, according to the researchers, in addition to lightening the eyesight, this intervention would generate an unexpected benefit.

The clearing of vision would decrease the risk of dementia in the person freed from cataracts by 30%. This is a benefit that would last for at least 10 years after the operation. The researchers found a link between blurred vision and the development of dementia, including Alzheimer’s, particularly in older people.

The most important link would be found in the eye-mind connection, from which sensory stimuli would derive transmitted in the most correct way. In particular, eliminated the cataract, the elderly person would receive sensory stimuli of higher quality, with a better eye-mind connection, and therefore a greater resistance against cognitive impairment.