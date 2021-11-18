According to every doctor, following a healthy diet is a good habit to prevent diseases of various kinds. When it comes to a healthy diet, there are a number of general rules that each of us more or less knows. Among these we can list: eat a lot of fruit and vegetables, reduce sugars and red meat, do not overdo alcohol and fatty foods.

It can happen, however, that a food that we usually consider harmful can actually have positive effects on the body. This is what research, carried out at the Lund University Diabetes Center in Malmö, on the effects of cheese consumption would show. Researchers have found that many are mistaken in considering it a taboo for the diet because this food could reduce the risk of diabetes. The particular property, evident from the results obtained on the research sample, would be due to the positive influence of the cheese fat on glucose metabolism.

Research uncovers a possible and unexpected ally against diabetes

The aforementioned Swedish study took as a reference a sample of 27,000 people, of which 60% women and 40% men. All were between 47 and 74 years old.

Before moving on to the analysis, the sample members revealed various details about their lifestyle. In particular, they specified whether or not they were smokers, the number of hours of daily physical activity and the amount of alcohol usually consumed. Finally, they indicated how much cheese they ate per week. The aim of the researchers, in fact, was precisely to understand the relationship between cheese consumption and type II diabetes.

The researchers monitored the sample for 14 years, during which time they recorded 3,000 cases of diabetes. Of these, most coincided with a cheese-free diet (or with the consumption of exclusively low-fat cheeses).

The surprising results led the researchers to argue that consuming fatty cheeses could somehow reduce the risk of type II diabetes. This effect would be possible thanks to the influence of cheese fats on glucose metabolism and also on insulin sensitivity.

The research is awaiting confirmation from the rest of the scientific world. The doubts about this arise because the same type of saturated fat would not have the same effects if taken through meat. Therefore, cheese is not the natural medicine for reducing the risk of diabetes. On the other hand, it is not even a food to be avoided at all costs.

