Many are unaware that anemia and liver problems could result from the excessive use of this beloved herb

Cuisine and health are closely linked to each other. In fact, we eat not only for the sake of savoring good dishes, but mainly to nourish our body well. In nature there are plants that are not edible and others that are very healthy. However, among the latter, many are unaware that anemia and liver problems could result from the excessive use of this beloved herb.

An infinite variety of recipes and food combinations are prepared in the kitchen, according to the different traditions of the world. There are some very tasty but little known dishes in Italy. One of these is a classic from the island of Mauritius made with rice and with the name of “inverted bowl”.

But the culinary preparations also give the body nutritional elements useful for health, such as vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates. Among these, it is good not to underestimate the lack of an important vitamin for good health.

Some culinary preparations use aromatic herbs a lot. One above all is pasta with pesto, but also the classic Genoese. However, there are also other preparations of pesto such as with the zucchini base or even with parsley. Another preparation where parsley abounds with other aromas is the tabbouleh, a dish of Middle Eastern cuisine.

Parsley is an adorable aromatic herb like basil, both of which are widely used in cooking, especially in the summer. But today with greenhouses, parsley is also available in the fall and a little all year round. Then there is the dried version, which can always be found in the supermarket.

This herb also boasts some appreciable health properties. Parsley acts as an antiseptic and also has a carminative action, that is, it facilitates the expulsion of intestinal gas. It is also rich in antioxidants and helps in the fight against dangerous free radicals.

But among so many qualities, attention must be paid to its use, if this occurs in large quantities. Especially if this happens often, this use is not recommended because it could cause side effects such as forms of anemia and liver problems. It is therefore better not to abuse it in recipes that are widely used.

Fresh and dry parsley

Fresh parsley can typically last around two weeks. Just put it in a plastic bag and sprinkle the leaves with some water.

The dried parsley, on the other hand, can be safely stored in an airtight jar, so as to last a year.

Fresh parsley can also be frozen by chopping it and storing it in freezer bags. In this way it can last a few months and always have a fresh aroma.

This beloved spice will thus be available all year round to enrich traditional cuisine.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

